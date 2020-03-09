Rathmore Gala Ball

It was a night to remember as Rathmore Grammar School officially launched its Alumni and Friends at the inaugural Gala Ball in the Titanic, Belfast.

The evening of celebration began with a welcome from the school Principal, Mrs Thérèse Hamilton, who set the scene for a night of great craic, with the chance to renew friendships and indulge in a little nostalgia. She expressed her hope that the Gala Ball would be the beginning of many reunions and opportunities for supporters of the school to reconnect and share in the school’s vision of supporting our young people to have every opportunity that is available to them.

