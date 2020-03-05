Shirley Valentine returns by popular demand to The Lyric

Pack your bags, bring your passport and join Tara Lynne O’Neill as she returns to play the iconic Shirley Valentine, Lyric Theatre 27 Feb – 15 Mar. This fantastic comedy, written by Willy Russell, is directed by Patrick J O’Reilly.

Shirley is a housewife. Her kids have left home and she finds herself talking to the wall while she makes chips and eggs for her husband. What has happened to her life? Out of the blue, her best friend offers her a trip to Greece for 2 weeks and she secretly packs her bags. The note on the kitchen table reads “Gone to Greece back in two weeks.” She heads for the sun and on a voyage of discovery starts to see the world and herself in a very different light.

Willy Russell’s heart-warming comedy took the world by storm when it premiered in 1986. It was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti. Now, fresh from her appearance in the award-winning Derry Girls, Tara-Lynne O’Neill stars in a revival of this vibrant comedy.

Looking forward to her role as Shirley Valentine, Tara Lynne O’Neill commented:

“I have always wanted to play Shirley Valentine. Shirley is every woman who wants a little more in life but is too afraid to take it. I think we can all identify with that.”

This production of Shirley Valentine is supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland and National Lottery funding.

Shirley Valentine runs from 27 Feb – 15 Mar, Tickets from £12 available now at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk or 028 9038 1081.