SHOPPERS QUEUE UP FOR THE OPENING OF THORNTONS NEW NORTHERN IRELAND STORE

Confectionery fans from across the capital queued up round the block to get the first glimpse of Thorntons’ new store and cafe in the heart of Belfast’s thriving retail district.

Shoppers joined store colleagues (employees) to celebrate the unveiling of the new 1996sq ft store and cafe which is set to bring Thorntons’ heritage in chocolate to life as a unique retail experience.

Rebecca Skates Thorntons Belfast Store Manager, said: “Leading the store team to unveil this newly relocated Thorntons’ store and cafe has been fantastic – we’re ecstatic to see so much support from local shoppers & residents. We can’t wait to pass the love on and welcome chocolate lovers from across Belfast and showcase the unique sweet treats and unique services on offer at our new store.”

Sarah Ingram, Retail Director of Thorntons, said: “We’re delighted to kick off a new decade with a new store in Northern Ireland’s capital. The support shown by locals today is testament to the city’s continued retail success, something we’re immensely proud to be part of.”