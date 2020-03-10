Spring offers at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort

Galgorm Spa packages :

Spring Reviver Day Spa Experience:

Revive your body, soul and mind with Galgorm’s Spring Reviver Spa Experience. This package offers a five-step, self-applicating Rasul treatment consisting of a Cleanse, Hair Mask, Application of Mud, Salt Scrub and Moisturiser. You’ll have access to the award-winning Thermal Spa Village where you can fully unwind and enjoy a delicious spa lunch at the on-site Elements Café. This is a special spring-only offer, available from only £75 per person. To book or find out more visit: www.galgorm.com

Spring-Zing Day Spa Experience:

Add a little spring to your step with a rejuvenating Spa Experience at The Spa at Galgorm. As part of this experience you can enjoy 60 minute treatment that includes Lime & Lemongrass scrub, Shoulder & Neck Massage and a Brightening Facial. Enjoy a deeper sense of relaxation as you unwind in the Thermal Spa Village and indulge in a delectable lunch in Elements Café. Enjoy all this from only £95 per person. To book or find out more visit: www.galgorm.com.

Accommodation packages:

Spring Escape:

Immerse yourself in luxury with an overnight stay in Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort. Let yourself unwind in the breathtaking river-side Thermal Spa Village before enjoying a tantalising three-course meal complete with a bottle of house wine in one of the Resort’s onsite Restaurants: Gillies Grill, Fratelli or Castle Kitchen + Bar. Then retire to your luxurious guest room for a restful night’s sleep before digging into a Full Irish Breakfast the following morning. All this is available from only £230 for two guests. To book or find out more visit: www.galgorm.com.

Spring Retreat:

Escape to the country and immerse yourself in tranquillity this Spring. Spend two peaceful nights in one of Galgorm’s luxurious guest rooms and make full use of the river-side Thermal Spa Village. You’ll be treated to a complimentary full Irish breakfast each morning, as well as a three-course evening meal on one evening to include a bottle of house wine in Gillies Grill, Fratelli or Castle Kitchen + Bar, for only £390 for two guests. To book or to find out more visit: www.galgorm.com.

Cottage Spring Escape

Escape to the depths of serenity in one of Galgorm’s exquisite Cottage Suites. This offer gives you access to the award-winning Thermal Spa Village, providing a new level of relaxation right along the riverbank. You can then enjoy a delicious three-course meal in one of the Resort’s restaurants, Gillies Grill, Fratelli or Castle Kitchen + Bar. Enjoy this entire experience with a guest for just £250. To book or to find out more visit: www.galgorm.com.

Mother’s Day offers at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort

Mum & Me Day Spa Experience

Treat the special lady in your life to an extraordinary spa-day experience this Mother’s Day in Galgorm’s award-winning Thermal Spa Village. Situated along the riverbank, you’ll be treating her to two hours of pure tranquillity as you immerse yourselves in the array of relaxing facilities including hot-tubs, saunas, aromatherapy rooms among many others. Enjoy two refreshing and fruity cocktails each along with a delicious light-bite in Elements Café. This offer is available from March 16 – April 5 for only £69 per person. To book or for more information visit: www.galgorm.com.

Mother’s Day Dining

If you want to get the whole family involved, try some of the irresistible Mother’s Day Dining experiences at one of the Resort’s three on-site restaurants – Gillies Grill, Fratelli or Castle Kitchen + Bar. All three restaurants are offering a four-course meal and a gift for your mother on this special day. Adults can dine from £29.95 and kids from £12.95. To book or find out more visit: www.galgorm.com.