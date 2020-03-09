Stranmillis Formal 2020

The 2020 Stranmillis Formal saw 450 students attend, making it one of the most popular formals in the College’s history. The night was a great success which was down to the Crowne Plaza hosting a memorable occasion. Students enjoyed a three course meal which was followed by evening entertainment by Chris Pollock and his team hosting the yearly awards. The dance floor was busy right up until 1am as well as the s’mores, photo booth and candycart.

