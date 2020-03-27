Support the Challenge: #HelpEachOther

In these uncertain and challenging times Volunteer Now has launched a new online campaign #HelpEachOther to support those who wish to volunteer for COVID-19 related opportunities and also for those organisations which require the support of volunteers to deliver their services to those who need it most.

If you are interested in volunteering please visit the website: www.volunteernow.co.uk where you can register directly for an opportunity related to COVID-19 by clicking the pop-up campaign box.

As volunteering roles become available you will have the opportunity to become involved. For organisations too they can register their opportunities on the platform highlighting that it is supporting those impacted by the virus. Roles may include telephone befriending, undertaking light shopping, walking the dog, packing food hampers and so forth.

Volunteering in a safe environment is crucial for all involved and Volunteer Now has developed good practice guidance which is available for those volunteering, those including volunteers within their organisations and also those providing neighbourhood support. Check out our website for further information: https://www.volunteernow.co.uk/volunteering/helpeachother/

Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, said: “My Department is working closely with Volunteer Now to support a co-ordinated response to the need for community support for those most vulnerable and isolated within our communities, particularly at this time. This includes working with Sport NI, the NI Sports Forum and Sports Governing Bodies to mobilise a cohort of skilled and motivated volunteers to support critical services, as well as identifying other key resources such as sports grounds, halls and vehicles. This is alongside the delivery of key health and wellbeing messages through social media campaigns. Volunteering is vital to the fabric of our community and this has been demonstrated by the generosity of giving shown to date.”

Denise Hayward, Chief Executive Officer of Volunteer Now explains: “In line with UK guidance everyone has been asked to stay at home and therefore there are many people who may feel isolated and worried. It has never been more important that these people know there are connections which can be made. We are getting more and more calls from the public with offers of help and we feel that it is important that we channel these offers whether one-off or on-going to those most in need. We know that community spirt is alive and well and this campaign will harness our desire to do good and to make sure people don’t feel that they are on their own”

For more information go to www.volunteernow.co.uk/volunteering/helpeachother/ or email helpeachother@volunteernow.co.uk and let’s make a difference now!