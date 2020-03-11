Ulster New Zealand Trust Annual Lunch

The Ulster New Zealand Trust at The Ballance House has been holding an annual lunch and talk for over 20 years to recognise Waitangi Day. The speaker at The Ballance House this year was Jim Neilly who recounted very humorous stories to UNZT members and guests of his broadcasting and travel around the world with the BBC for over 40 years, including coverage of Ulster and Irish rugby and boxing. This year’s Dilworth tutors, Paolo Aquino, Anthony Bray and Isaac Vaeau-Mulitalo performed a most inspiring haka for guests.

Some special guests included Mayor Cllr Alan Givan & Mayoress LCCC; David Burns, Chief Executive Officer LCCC; Jonathan Saint, New Zealand Ireland Association, Sinclair Stockman, Hon. New Zealand Consul and Brian McKnight, Patron of UNZT.

For more coverage of this event, check out the March edition of Ulster Tatler, out now.