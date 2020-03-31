What’s on in the Arts online!

As more and more artists and arts organisations go digital to connect with audiences staying at home, the Arts Council has rounded up some fantastic things to do this week online!

Hear award-winning children’s author, Oliver Jeffers, read

Artist, children’s author and illustrator, Oliver Jeffers, reads live each weekday at 6pm on his Instagram page. During #stayathomestorytime, the author reads from his multi award-winning collection of children’s books, each live reading is available for 24hours after first broadcast and then on his website a few hours later. Visit https://www.instagram.com/oliverjeffers/ and https://www.oliverjeffers.com/

Learn to draw with BookTrust

Booktrust, the UK’s largest children’s reading charity, has a wonderful range of free online books and videos available on their Home Time section of their website. You can even learn to draw with their Illustrator in Residence, Ed Vere! https://www.booktrust.org.uk/books-and-reading/have-some-fun/?q=&sortOption=AtoZ&pageNo=1

Listen to incredible musicians live from their homes

Irish Songwriters, Matt McGinn & Cormac Neeson, host a virtual “In The Round” from the homes of incredible musicians from all over the globe as they perform one by one in real time. Join in and listen back to previous sessions at https://www.facebook.com/groups/cocoons/

Join singer-songwriter, Amanda St John, live from her home on Facebook every Sunday evening from 8-9pm. https://www.facebook.com/amanda.stjohn.79

Listen to filmmaker Nicky Larkin discuss Conor Mitchell’s, Abomination: A DUP Opera as part of the Imagine Belfast Festival of ideas and politics

In an interview with Alan Meban, Belfast based film maker, Nicky Larkin talk about his new documentary and introduces clips exploring the creation of The Belfast Ensemble’s provocative and powerful Abomination: A DUP Opera, created by Arts Council Major Individual Award recipient, Conor Mitchell. https://imaginebelfast.com/events/abomination/?fbclid=IwAR1IeojK8vd4nJUjRd0UeZuBro2ML3C3iBh5R87nePh6tEu8QfoSplCLj4Y

Don’t forget that the below arts organisations are still rolling out terrific daily and weekly digital arts content for people of all ages:

Verbal Arts Centre https://www.mywellread.com/

Void Gallery www.derryvoid.com

Belfast Exposed Photographic Gallery https://www.facebook.com/BXGallery

NI Opera’s Opera Club www.niopera.com