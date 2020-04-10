Break an egg and get a well-deserved break with Jet2holidays’ Easter competition

Jet2holidays has hatched a plan to keep households entertained while at home this Easter, through an egg-cellent online competition that could see you win a holiday or money-off holidays and flights.

To be in with a chance of getting your paws on a prize, all you need to do is to hop over to https://easter.jet2holidays.com/ from 9th April, when the competition goes live. Once there, you’ll be invited to break open either a Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, Jet2Villas, Indulgent Escapes or VIBE by Jet2holidays Easter egg by tapping your screen. Once you do so, you will be entered into a prize draw to win a holiday depending on what egg you choose.

That’s not all yolks! As well as being able to win a holiday, there are some egg-ceedingly good instant win prizes to be won too. As well as winning one of the five holidays, other prizes up for grabs include 15% off flights and £60 per booking off holidays.

The competition closes on 12th April, so make sure you chick it out!

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “With social distancing restrictions in place, there’s no better way to brighten up this Easter than by winning a holiday and giving yourself something to really look forward to once this is all over. We know that things are difficult right now, but we know the sun will be back out. When it is, we cannot wait to take people on their well-deserved holidays again.”

For further information and to book, visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/