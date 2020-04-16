Brighter days ahead with Elite Travel NI

With many Northern Ireland families having to change their recent holiday plans one local travel agent is urging people to look forward to a brighter, not so distant, future.

William Elliott of Elite Travel in Cookstown is encouraging people to do their bit to support the local travel industry and book that much needed holiday for later in the year.

William explained: “It’s a time of disruption and stress for many households across Northern Ireland and now more than ever people need something to look forward to.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we’ve been working hard to make sure everyone who booked with us and hasn’t been able to travel amid the current COVID-19 epidemic has had their holiday rearranged with minimum hassle.

“We know there are plenty of people out there who are keen to get away asap and our knowledgeable staff are well informed and up to date with the latest travel news so they can be trusted to help you make the best decision.”

Acknowledging that while it has been a difficult time for the industry William has no doubts it will bounce back rapidly.

“The travel industry is a resilient one and having overcome many challenges in the past we’re confident it will also overcome this,” he said.

“Our Summer 2021 package holidays are already proving very popular and we’ve a host of great deals on offer, including Stateside deals to Boston, New York or Washington starting from just £899 per person.”

Currently on offer for Winter 2020/2021 are ski holidays, Christmas market breaks to the likes of Krakow and Prague, starting from just £149 per person, and an unforgettable Lapland Santa Experience day trip.

William said: “With low deposits on most of our deals we’ve a holiday to suit everyone – from couples, to families and larger groups. I would encourage people to follow our Facebook page for all our latest deals or to feel free to pick up the phone and give us a ring.”

With a wealth of experience in the industry, we as a premier independent travel specialist offering corporate travel, package holidays, luxury holidays, and flights from over 200 ABTA and ATOL tour operators, and over 500 airlines including charter, scheduled, and over 30,000 hotels, villas & apartments worldwide.

“Now more than ever I think people are realising the importance of booking with a local, independent travel agent. Not only can we help you get the best deal that’s right for you but if anything goes wrong we’re by your side every step of the way to help you get it resolved.”

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ELiteTravelNI