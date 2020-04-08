ENVISION’S OPEN HOUSE EVENT

Envision launched their new DRP (Detect React Protect) product series at their Open House Event, which was very well attended. The excellent weather allowed their A32 ISR aircraft to be put through its paces on the day. Guest speaker Shane Todd entertained everyone after a delicious lunch prepared by Janes Kitchen, Broughshane. Clients, suppliers and guests thoroughly enjoyed an informative event, which showcased Envisions unique security services and products.

