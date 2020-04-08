Fly away to Neverland with Lyric Theatre Online this Easter

Following a massive response to the online streaming of Alice – The Musical, this Easter the Lyric Theatre Online presents their 2019 Christmas production Peter Pan – The Musical by Paul Boyd. Adapted from the play by JM Barrie the full recording will be available to watch free online from 1pm Friday 10 April until midnight Monday 13 April.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of Lyric Theatre Belfast, explained:

“Lyric Theatre Online is our response to keeping our much-loved theatre alive during these very challenging times. With our mission to create, entertain and inspire we plan to keep our stages bright by providing audiences with online access to a range of shows. This Easter we are delighted to provide families with the opportunity to watch the fantastic Peter Pan – The Musical by the incredible Paul Boyd. For a few hours lets join together, from our homes, with Peter and the gang and fly away to Neverland.”

Neverland is in crisis. Pirates have arrived on the island and the Neverlanders are trying to keep them away. Things are so bad that the fairies have gone into hiding and the mermaids haven’t been seen in the open ocean since the battle began. Peter Pan asks the Darling children (Wendy, John, and Michael) if they will fly with him to join Tinker Bell and the Lost Boys to help free Neverland from Captain Hook’s men; but Wendy thinks it sounds much too dangerous.

Join us this Easter and fly away with fairies, crocodiles, pirates, mermaids and the Darling children as they embark on the most magical adventure. See Hook and the crew of the Jolly Roger come face to face with all of Neverland and the boy who won’t grow up. It’s guaranteed to be an awfully big adventure where anything is possible if you just believe.

Director and writer/composer of Peter Pan – the Musical, Paul Boyd said: “During this difficult time, we have all been thinking how best to use our resources to help others. I am delighted that my colleagues at the Lyric Theatre are releasing the video of “Peter Pan – The Musical” and I hope that it provides some hours of magical entertainment for households this Easter as we all follow official advice and stay at home. Making this show available online is a wonderful way of showcasing the Lyric’s ongoing commitment to producing high-quality, professional musical work for all ages, and celebrating the talents of the Lyric’s cast and creative team who have given this release their blessing.”

Like all theatres all over the country, the Lyric Theatre is closed and facing a devastating impact from the coronavirus pandemic. As a charity, the Lyric relies upon its audience for up to two-thirds of their income, and is the largest employer of freelance actors and other theatre professionals in Northern Ireland. To help Lyric withstand this impact please consider making a small donation as you enjoy this production of Peter Pan – The Musical at home. All support is greatly appreciated.

Peter Pan – The Musical will be available on www.lyrictheatre.co.uk from Friday April 10 at 1pm – Monday 13 April at midnight. Follow Lyric Theatre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LyricBelfast #LyricEntertain #LyricInspire