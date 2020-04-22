Local Husband and Wife Introduce Wine With Stories

Thomas Soliman and his wife Sherril started GreatVine Ltd in 2016, to import beautiful artisan wines from small, single vineyard producers after living for many years in the heart of the Veneto wine region near Venice. Thomas was Food & Beverage Manager in luxury hotels on the Grand Canal in Venice for over 20 years and in Middle Eastern Resort hotels before that. A joint passion for good food and great wines, drove them to want to share the previously unheard of incredible producers that they had truffled out, back home in Northern Ireland.

They began to import and wholesale to the finest hotels and restaurants in Northern Ireland including the Merchant Hotel which partners with GreatVine to host the annual month long Festival of Prosecco, featuring Prosecco parties on the roof terrace with speakers from guest wineries and Masterclasses in Prosecco where participants get to experience a flight of 5 different styles and quality levels of Prosecco.

They launched on Amazon UK with their new retail brand Wines With Stories selling a range of artisan wines direct to consumers across the UK. Artisan wines always have stories, whereas industrial commercial wines never do. If a wine has a story, that’s proof of authenticity and provenance.

The plan was already underway to launch a European wide e-Commerce website called www.wineswithstories.com backed by investors, with a specialist wine e-commerce distribution hub located in Spain. Then the Coronavirus event happened, and the wholesale business literally fell off a cliff overnight. Improvising almost overnight, a more simplified version of www.wineswithstories.com was launched to showcase all of the beautiful authentic wines in stock and the response has been almost overwhelming. Amazon sales went crazy and from a standing start and a little bit of Facebook advertising, the new website orders also started to get really busy, especially with local people in lockdown ordering wines for home delivery.

Wines With Stories deliver all over NI and the UK for a flat fee of £5 or FREE DELIVERY if the order is over £150 in value. For more information visit: www.greatvineimports.com | www.wineswithstories.com