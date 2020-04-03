Methodist College Gala Easter Concert

The Methody Easter Concert was on March 12th in the Waterfront Hall. This was the last event held in the hall before it was closed due to the Coronovirus closures. The concert was presented by BBC presenter, Kathy Clugston, a former pupil of Methody, and by Patrick Rogan, current president of the music society.

In the first half of the concert there were performances from the many groups in Methody, including pieces from all the choirs and instrumental groups. The audience clapped along as Irish dancers performed with the Irish Traditional Group. There were also uplifting piano duets played on the Steinway Grand Piano by Upper Sixth twins, Sophie and Susana Jones.

The second half began with the Senior choir, directed by Ruth McCartney, singing A Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott. This was followed by pieces from the Jazz Band, conducted by Ken Jordan. As this was Mr Jordan’s last concert before he retires in June, there were various tributes. The last two pieces, Viva la Vida and Mr Blue Sky which he arranged himself, were sung with great gusto and the audience gave the pupils a standing ovation at the end of the concert. This was a night to remember and a lovely way for Upper Sixth to finish their Methody journey.