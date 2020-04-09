What’s on this week in the Arts online!

As more and more artists and arts organisations from Northern Ireland go digital to connect with audiences staying at home, the Arts Council has rounded up just some of these fantastic things to do this week online!

Arts EKta

ArtsEkta are bringing their award winning schools programme online in a special One World Week which started on Monday 6th April. Tune into their social platforms each day for free arts and cultural activities exploring the wonderful world around us – perfect for the home schooling routine! They will be posting interactive dance and music workshops to take part in, downloadable fact sheets & craft resources and other fun content to engage with. https://www.facebook.com/artsekta1

Arts Care

Arts Care has launched their new on line Arts , Health and Well-being YouTube Channel ‘Arts Care 4U’ as a response to the need from service users and staff to have access to the arts and their Arts Care artists and clown doctors who normally deliver their weekly programme in hospital wards and healthcare units. Believing in the benefits of creativity to well-being, Arts Care makes all forms of art accessible to patients, clients, residents and staff in health and social care settings.

Their new channel allows everyone at home to also have the opportunity to tune in and take part in their range of visual arts workshops, ‘stay active’ movement sessions, music and singing, storytelling, poetry reading and t enjoy the wonderful clown doctors. The channel also offers a range of participatory arts workshops especially for older people in residential care or who are self-isolating at home. Visit https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCQ85xLA2BlQQdrnWBhKw1hw

ArtIsAnn

Art Is Ann gallery has launched a new online exhibition featuring works by Sophie Aghajanian and James Allen, one of Belfast’s most famous artistic couples. Both artists are long standing members of the Royal Ulster Academy. All art is available to buy and art from this exhibition can also be purchased through the Own Art scheme; an interest-free loan over 10 months, supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. This can be arranged over the phone. Visit https://www.artisann.org/artisann-gallery—now-on.html

Music from Northern Ireland on Spotify

Arts Council of Northern Ireland Music Officer, Jo Wright, has gathered together some of the best music from the region in a Spotify playlist featuring some of our Arts Council supported artists. Have a listen at https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4TdCKE2vt7mtJaEP2445WE

Peter Pan – The Musical, by Paul Boyd at the Lyric Theatre

Following a massive response to the online streaming of Alice – The Musical, this Easter the Lyric Theatre Online presents their 2019 Christmas production Peter Pan – The Musicalby Paul Boyd. Adapted from the play by JM Barrie the full recording will be available to watch online from 1pm Friday 10 April until midnight Monday 13 April. Visithttps://lyrictheatre.co.uk/watch-peter-pan-the-musical-online/

Void Easter Fun!

Void have the following Easter activities available for kids online this weekend.

Easter Rabbit Workshop with Sinead Crumlish, Wednesday 8th April, 11am. On Saturday 11th Void will be running two Easter-themed workshops: Easter Chick Workshop with Sinead Crumlish on Saturday 11th April at 11am and a Pom Pom Chick Workshop with Karen Cassidy LIVE on Saturday 11th April at 4:30pm. Visithttps://www.facebook.com/pg/derryvoid/events/ for details on materials required.

Don’t forget that the below artists and arts organisations are still rolling out terrific digital arts content for people of all ages:

The Ulster Orchestra’s new digital platform #UOletsplayathome features one of their players or a performance every day at 3pm on the orchestra’s Facebook page.https://www.facebook.com/ulsterorchestra

The Duncairn’s Virtual Cabaret, features a live stream series of performances from some of Ireland, Scotland & the UKs finest musicians, poets and artists on Facebook and Youtube. Donations are encouraged with all funds going directly to the performers. For details on upcoming performances visit https://www.facebook.com/TheDuncairn and www.theduncairn.com

Musician, Matt McGinn and Cormac Neeson host a global and virtual ‘In the Round’ music session using Facebook Live with special guests from around the world. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/cocoons

Streetwise Community Circus continue with the brilliant, Streetwise at Home, a digital hub where where kids can learn circus skills from professional circus performers. https://www.facebook.com/streetwisecircus

Bluegrass, gypsy swing and folk family trio, Cup O’Joe, have been hosting regular gigs live from their living room in Armagh. Visit https://www.facebook.com/cupojoemusic

Verbal Arts Centre’s, My Well Read, https://www.mywellread.com/

Void Gallery’s weekly exhibition tours and arts activities www.derryvoid.com

Belfast Exposed Photographic Gallery daily activities can be found at https://www.facebook.com/BXGallery

NI Opera’s weekly Opera Club details can be found at https://www.facebook.com/NorthernIrelandOpera and www.niopera.com

Hear award-winning children’s author, Oliver Jeffers, read https://www.instagram.com/oliverjeffers/ and https://www.oliverjeffers.com/

Learn to draw and access free online books with BookTrust https://www.booktrust.org.uk/books-and-reading/have-some-fun/?q=&sortOption=AtoZ&pageNo=1

Listen to incredible musicians live from their homes

Join singer-songwriter, Amanda St John, live from her home on Facebook every Sunday evening from 8-9pm. https://www.facebook.com/amanda.stjohn.79