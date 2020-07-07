Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort Among UK’s First Hotels to Secure New AA COVID Confident Mark

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort has become one of the UK’s first hospitality businesses to secure the new AA COVID Confident Mark for its health and safety commitment ahead of reopening on Friday 24th July.

The UK-wide accreditation certifies Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort as having all the necessary assessments, safety measures and staff training in place to reopen safely and in line with all official guidelines.

Backed by all the UK’s top industry bodies, the scheme is designed to support the hospitality industry in reassuring consumers as restrictions ease.

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, which is the only independent hotel in Northern Ireland to make the AA grade, recently published its own full safety guidelines and hygiene commitment. The Resort is also in the process of obtaining Visit Britain’s ‘We’re Good To Go’ consumer safety standard, which is supported by Tourism Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said:

“We’re looking forward to safely reopening on 24th July with all the approvals in place to ensure the health and safety of our team and guests. Last month, Galgorm published in full its hygiene commitment and reopening policy which has been accompanied with a walk-through video advising guests of what to expect when they arrive.

“From luxury accommodation, to famous golfing greens, a world-renowned spa offering, lively traditional Irish bar and an award-winning fine dining restaurant, our guests will enjoy the same fantastic experience the Resort is known for, albeit with additional safety measures in place.

“The AA’s new COVID Confident assessment scheme is a fantastic way for us to achieve external verification that the measures we have adopted are best practice and reassures guests and visitors that the Resort is safe to visit.”

The COVID Confident Mark is the latest AA accreditation to be awarded to Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, alongside its 4 Red Star Inspector’s Choice Award for the Resort’s high quality and customer service standards as well as its 3-Rosette Award for culinary excellence at the Resort’s premier restaurant, the River Room.

For more information please visit www.galgorm.com