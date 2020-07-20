Lidl Northern Ireland Launches First Own-Brand Self-Tan

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced the addition of its brand new vegan certified, cruelty-free self-tan to the retailer’s permanent affordable beauty range. Available in all 39 stores across Northern Ireland from the 23rd July, Marbella Glow is Lidl’s first ever range of own-brand fake tan and, at just £2.99 a bottle, will give sun-seekers that perfect holiday glow without breaking the bank.

The Marbella Glow bronzing mousse is available in three shades; Medium, Dark and Extra Dark so whatever shade of bronze you prefer, you can get a sun kissed tan that will leave you glowing all summer long for just £2.99. The lightweight mousse formula provides a streak-free, flawless finish for the ultimate glow that will look like you just stepped off a flight from Marbella itself!

The vegan friendly, cruelty-free tan is also infused with white truffle and champagne extracts combined with Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant properties, leaving skin conditioned, nourished, and silky smooth.

Lidl’s Marbella Glow offers the perfect alternative to sunbathing, giving you a healthy glow without the risks of sun damage. Made with Northern Irish skin in mind, Marbella Glow gives the ultimate sunless tanning experience with its nourishing ingredients and flawless finish.

The launch of Marbella Glow is the latest addition to Lidl’s affordable skincare range. Recently, Lidl launched a range of new Cien skincare products, offering salon-quality skincare starting from just £0.49. The new range of summer skincare includes premium products such as the hyaluronic sodium-infused Cien Hydro Expert Crème Gel for Dry Skin (£3.99) and a Hyaluron Gel Serum (£2.99).

Lidl’s Marbella Glow self-tan is available from the 23rd July in the retailer’s 39 stores across Northern Ireland.