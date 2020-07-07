Temple Golf Club host charity Drive In Movies

• 2pm – The Lion King

• 4pm – Toy Story

• 6.15pm – Dirty Dancing

• 9pm – Grease

Joan Burney Keatings (pictured), CEO of Cinemagic, is excited about this weekend’s screenings. She says; “Cinemagic is delighted to be working in association with The Big Drive Inn, to deliver family friendly films in a safe and fun way. This magical event will definitely be an opportunity to create special family memories and a chance for guests to learn all about Cinemagic via our promo videos which are shown on the big screens before each movie.”