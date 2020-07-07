posted on July 7th, 2020
Temple Golf Club host charity Drive In Movies
This Friday, 10 July, Temple Golf Club in Carryduff will host their first ever drive in cinema and they’ve teamed up with Cinemagic as their charity beneficiaries. The cinema listings are:
• 2pm – The Lion King
• 4pm – Toy Story
• 6.15pm – Dirty Dancing
• 9pm – Grease
Joan Burney Keatings (pictured), CEO of Cinemagic, is excited about this weekend’s screenings. She says; “Cinemagic is delighted to be working in association with The Big Drive Inn, to deliver family friendly films in a safe and fun way. This magical event will definitely be an opportunity to create special family memories and a chance for guests to learn all about Cinemagic via our promo videos which are shown on the big screens before each movie.”
To book tickets for The Big Drive Inn, in association with Cinemagic, check out www.thebigdriveinn.com/tickets
You can also pre-order food direct from Temple Golf Club, which you can enjoy in your car during the movies. Burgers and Hotdogs £7.00, popcorn and chips £2.00.
