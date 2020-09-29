CHOOSE NOW AND WIN A SHARE OF £5000

Leading functional drinks company Boost has launched a new initiative aimed at inspiring and enabling local people to fulfil their dreams and follow their passion.

The brand recognises that life can be hectic, with people often living an on-the-go, 24/7 lifestyle whilst also striving to succeed in accomplishing their dreams by making time for a hobby or side hustle that they love.

Boost’s new campaign entitled ‘Choose Now’ launched this month and it celebrates local go-getters who want to live their lives to the full by offering a financial boost to help them achieve their goals.

There is a share of up to £5,000 up for grabs for five winners (£500 – £2000 per successful claimant) who need a little boost to scale up a hobby or side hustle to help make their dreams a reality. Each winner will also be assigned a mentor to work with them and provide practical advice and guidance.

To help those who are interested in exploring their interests and hobbies and want to take them one step further, Boost is also hosting exclusive virtual Hustle Hub workshops where inspirational local people will be profiled. These people will explain how along with their day job they also manage a side hustle and are striving every day to choose now and achieve their aspirations.

For a chance to win a share of £5000 and find out more about Boost’s Hustle Hubs, entrants should visit www.ChooseNowNI.com and simply state in no more than 500 words why they deserve a grant to be in with a chance to win.