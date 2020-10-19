Down Royal confirms Ladbrokes Festival of Racing €125,000 prize fund for Grade 1 Champion Chase
Horse racing at Down Royal is scheduled to take place behind closed doors later this month, with confirmation that Ladbrokes will continue as headline sponsor of the long-established two-day Festival of Racing.
Set to be staged on 30th & 31st October, a no-spectators policy is still in place, along with strict protocols designed to safeguard staff, officials and participants alike.
With a total prize fund over the two days of €423,500, Friday 30th October will see the WKD Hurdle as the feature race with a race purse of €60,000, while the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase will run on Saturday 31st with the winner taking home €125,000.
Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “These are unprecedented times for us all and over the past seven months the Coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the horse racing industry.
“We have a tough time ahead before normal business can resume and we are in a position to open our gates to punters, but for now the safety of our staff and competitors is of the utmost importance.