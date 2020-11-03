YOUNG SVP HOSTS VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB

On Tuesday 3 November, Young SVP will be hosting a virtual Book Club at 7.00pm and organisers of the Book Club are inviting teenagers to come together in the safety of their own home where they will be encouraged to share their thoughts and ideas around books they have read on social justice and the environment.

In this first for SVP NI, they will be urged to be kind and non-judgemental during the discussion and debate between those attending this innovative event.

To mark the EU Day for the Eradication of Poverty, a selection of books on social justice issues with book club activities were distributed to secondary schools across Northern Ireland, together with books that students can share with their local primary schools or younger siblings.

Niamh Mulholland, SVP NI Youth Development Officer, said: “As we have been unable to host Young SVP initiatives in the usual way this year and as some young people are feeling isolated due to missing out on the interaction they have been used to with their peers, our new virtual Book Club is a great way for young people to connect with each other in a safe space. We will be using the time to discuss books they’ve read recently relating to social justice issues and be encouraging them to share their feelings on highly emotive and topical subjects which impact their local communities and the world around them.”

Before attending the virtual Book Club on Tuesday evening, students should let their parent or guardian know that they are joining and log in details will be provided by email from SVP NI.

St Columbanus College, Bangor; St Malachy’s College, Belfast and St Patrick’s College, Dungannon; have already confirmed their participation in the Young SVP Book Club and if you would like to sign up as an individual or if you would like your school to take part, email info@svpni.co.uk for more information.