DYLAN MOLLOY EXHIBITION LAUNCH

An eminent Irish artist, Dylan Molloy has revealed his first collection to be displayed in the centre of the coastal village of Portaferry. Molloy is known worldwide for his seductive portrayal of the female form. He has previously hosted several successful exhibitions in a number of cities across the globe, including Belfast, New York and New Delhi. An autodidactic, Dylan describes this show as an amalgamation of contemporary vintage pin-up noir and the Indian spiritual enlightenment. Molloy’s creations are for sale along with a selection of limited edition signed prints.









