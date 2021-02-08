Donaghy Bros team up with Women’s Aid NI

Donaghy Bros have chosen Womens Aid NI, who provide temporary refuge to women and their children suffering domestic and sexual violence, as their official charity partner for 2021 along with MAP NI – who help male victims of domestic abuse.

The charity partnership has initially been kicked off by a donation of £5,000 worth of electrical goods to the 13 Women’s Aid NI refuges across the Province.

The partnership came about via the 2020 Christmas Charity Appeal by ‘Digg Deep for Kids’, organised by Caroline O’Neill from Dungannon.

Pictured from left to right are Dermot Donaghy of Donaghy Bros, Sharon Burnett, CEO of Women’s Aid NI and James Donaghy of Donaghy Bros.