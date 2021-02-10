FALL IN LOVE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY WITH LIDL NI’S NEW RANGE OF FRAGRANCES

Lidl Northern Ireland’s seductive scents have been compared to market leading brands despite costing only a fraction of the price.

You don’t have to go to the ends of the earth to impress your special someone this Valentine’s – just as far as your local Lidl store. If this year has taught us anything it’s that small gestures go a long way and that’s why Lidl’s new range of seven designer inspired perfumes, Essence by Suddenly and three aftershaves, Essence by Gibellini, make for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift that won’t break the bank. Launching in Lidl stores nationwide from Thursday 4th February, these fragrances are an absolute bargain at just £4.99 each.

Although they cost considerably less than market leading brands, these luxurious fragrances will look equally as chic as they are unwrapped this Valentine’s Day with their stylish packaging and elegantly designed bottles. Not to mention their alluring yet familiar scents, from sparkling fruity-floral perfume notes to woody-fresh aftershave aromas, with something to suit all preferences.

If you really want to spoil your special someone, make sure to pick up Lidl’s Valentine’s Day bundle including a stunning single red rose, Allini Prosecco Treviso Frizzante 750ml and melt-in your mouth J.D. Gross Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells all for less than £15 in Lidl stores across Northern Ireland.