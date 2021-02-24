QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY CLASS OF 2020

Graduation celebrations at Queen’s University Belfast are taking place virtually this year. In this edition we shine a light on students and their success stories as they graduate during changed times.

For further coverage see our February issue.

Emma Malone Emma Malone graduated with a Master’s (MSc) in Software Engineering from the School of School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Queen’s University Belfast.

Despite having no previous experience in IT before enrolling on the Master’s programme Emma Malone gained the expertise to develop a prototype for WeeWeeCat for her dissertation, to help cats like her beloved Charlie who nearly died because of an undetected obstruction in his bladder.

Diane Roberts Diane Roberts graduated with a Master’s (MA) in History from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen’s University Belfast. Diane, aged 54 and from Warrenpoint in Co Down, always dreamt of studying history, however, she ended up studying for a business degree when she went to university and had a very successful career in business.

Catherine McLaughlin Catherine McLaughlin graduated with a First Class Honours Degree in Adult Nursing from Queen’s University Belfast. Catherine is a proud mum to her six children and has had to overcome many of life’s challenges to graduate. Her mum passed away aged 32 from breast cancer when Catherine was just 15.

She says: “In the middle of my GCSEs, my mum had just passed away and I was struggling to keep up. I decided it was too much and left. It had always been my dream to be a nurse or a midwife, as it was my mums.