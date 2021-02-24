With the UK Prime Minister unveiling plans for the transition out of lockdown, Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) is bringing local tourism providers together for The Tourism Summit – The Road to Recovery on Tuesday 9th March 2021, to explore the way forward.

Stephen Meldrum, President of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, explains what delegates can expect from the event:

“The Tourism Summit – The Road to Recovery is open to all businesses operating within the tourism sector and presents a varied programme which will look at the effects of the pandemic, discuss measures that may be required to support the industry and explore the potential that reopening brings. For Northern Ireland there are a number of significant milestones in the coming weeks, including the publication of the NI Executive’s pathway document and the budget. We hope these will be positive for the industry and provide support as it seeks to transition out of lockdown.

“During the event, there will be political and economic insight from experts and updates from the tourism agencies. The varied panel of speakers will also provide an overview of the global picture, consider factors that are likely to influence consumer psyche, and examine how businesses are tailoring their brand offering.”

Stephen Meldrum, President of Northern Ireland Hotels Federation