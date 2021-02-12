WORLD’S FIRST MARGARITA MARGHERITA PIZZA COMING TO BELFAST

– Jose Cuervo creates the Margarita Margherita pizza: a unique crossover meal that combines the ingredients of a Margherita pizza with those of a Margarita cocktail –

Pre-order now for delivery exclusively on National Margarita Day (Monday, February 22nd)

The world’s first Margarita Margherita pizza includes tomato sauce marinated in triple sec, salt, garlic and tequila.

It is topped-off with finely grated Parmesan, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, sea salt and lime wedges – for a never before experienced taste sensation!

Jose Cuervo will deliver this crossover cuisine in Belfast on Monday, February 22 nd to celebrate National Margarita Day

to celebrate National Margarita Day To order a £8 Margarita Margherita pizza and complimentary cocktail, visit: josecuervoirl.myshopify.com

The Margarita Margherita pizza recipe includes:

– A pizza dough fermented in Jose Cuervo tequila for over 24-hours

– A tomato sauce marinated in triple sec, salt, garlic and Jose Cuervo tequila

– A topping of Buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil leaves and grated parmesan

– A garnish of sea salt and fresh lime

Jose Cuervo has joined forces with vendors and restaurants to freshly make and deliver the Margarita Margherita pizza to homes across Belfast on National Margarita Day (February 22nd). Pre-orders are open for Belfast pizza and Margarita fans today: josecuervoirl.myshopify.com

What’s more, every purchase of the £8 pizza will come with a complimentary special edition pizza-inspired Margarita cocktail that combines the traditional sweet and savoury flavours of a traditional Margarita with toppings found in a traditional Margherita pizza. It contains fresh lemon juice, basil, fresh tomatoes and tequila. Finished off with a garnish of cherry tomatoes and a mozzarella ball on a skewer with basil leaves.

To recreate the Margarita Margherita pizza or cocktail at home or to be in with the chance of winning a Margarita Margherita kit, including apron, pizza cutter, cocktail and pizza ingredients, please head to the Jose Cuervo Ireland Instagram channel.