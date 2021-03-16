GUILT TRIP STORES TO FEATURE LIMITED EDITION BUSHMILLS BLACK BUSH INFUSED DONUT TO MARK ST PATRICK’S DAY 2021

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, Northern Ireland coffee shop and donut maker, Guilt Trip Coffee has announced a special plant-based St. Patrick’s Day donut infused with Bushmills Black Bush.

The donut, which is available from Wed 17 – Sun 21 March, takes inspiration from the Bushmills Black Fashioned cocktail, incorporating a Black Bush infused glaze with a dark chocolate drizzle and fresh cherry over a delicious plant-based signature dough.

Bushmills Black Bush combines a high proportion of single malt whiskey, matured in former Oloroso sherry casks blended with a sweet, batch-distilled grain whiskey. It gives the smooth spirit rich, fruity notes that expertly complement the dark, cherry flavours of the donut.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year with this whiskey inspired dessert, alongside the timeless Bushmills Black Fashioned cocktail:

BUSHMILLS ® BLACK FASHIONED

Ingredients

50ml Black Bush®

1 Teaspoon of Demerara Sugar Syrup

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Orange Peel

Ice

Method

In a mixing glass, slowly stir Black Bush, sugar syrup and Angostura Bitters over ice until chilled. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with orange peel. Serve in rocks glass and enjoy!

Adrian McLaughlin, Co-Owner of Guilt Trip, says, “We’ve been creating unique donut flavours with Bushmills Irish Whiskey since 2018, and our customers love to see the limited edition treats returning each year. This year, we were inspired by a classic whiskey cocktail to create a sweet treat that tastes as good as the whiskey itself!”

The limited edition Black Bush Old Fashioned donut will be available from Wed 17 – Sun 21 March across Guilt Trip coffee shops in Belfast, Holywood and Portstewart.