THREE COCKTAIL RECIPES TO MAKE AND SIP AT HOME

In honour of Irish Whiskey Day on Wednesday 3rd March, which celebrates all things “three” in the world of Irish Whiskey, we’ve rounded up three delicious cocktail recipes that you can make from the comfort of your own home to mark the occasion.

The third day of the third month marks an important date in every true whiskey fan’s calendar. Traditionally, it’s a celebration of “three” – three types of Irish whiskey (single malt, single grain and single pot still), the signature triple distillation process and a distillation period of at least three years.

Each year, dram lovers will take a moment to sit back and celebrate this special spirit. But, where would it be without Bushmills Irish Whiskey, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery?

Steeped in over 400 years of whiskey making heritage and tradition, Bushmills Irish Whiskey was first granted its license to distil in 1608 and to this day pours passion, great care and supreme craftmanship into every bottle.

Featured in the signature Bushmills Irish Orchard cocktail is Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt, triple distilled from 100% malted barley, and matured for at least 10 years in sherry and bourbon seasoned barrels, which provide notes of honey, vanilla and milk chocolate flavours.

For those who dare to step beyond the traditional this Irish Whiskey Day, The Sexton Single Malt is rich in hue, bold in taste and memorable in character. Triple distilled in copper pot stills and matured in Oloroso sherry casks, its versatile flavour profile makes it perfect for drinking whichever way you like – neat, on the rocks or in a delicious cocktail. It makes the base of the The Sexton’s divine Bury The Hatchet and Mourning, Noon & Night cocktails.

Raise a glass to Irish whiskey on Wednesday 3rd March by trying these three Irish single malt whiskey cocktails, perfect for new and discerning whiskey drinkers alike.

COCKTAIL RECIPES:

BUSHMILLS IRISH ORCHARD

This Irish Orchard cocktail brings a fruity fusion to the fore. The cider paired with pressed apple juice complements the fresh, zesty notes of Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt – the perfect cocktail for any single malt lover.

Ingredients

50ml Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt

75ml Dry Cider

30ml Soda

25ml Pressed Apple Juice

Wedge of apple to garnish

Ice (cubed)

Method

Pour 50ml Bushmills 10 Year Old into a highball glass. Add 75ml of Dry Cider. Top with 30ml soda and 25ml pressed apple juice. Add cubed ice and garnish with a wedge of apple on the edge of the glass.

For more Bushmills Irish Whiskey cocktail inspiration and recipes, follow @BushmillsIRL on social media.

THE SEXTON BURY THE HATCHET

This refreshing Bury the Hatchet cocktail oozes bold flavour that you won’t forget. The lemon juice enhances the complex citrus notes of The Sexton Single Malt, while the hint of sugar complements the smooth honey finish of the spirit.

Ingredients

50ml The Sexton Single Malt

25ml lemon juice

12.5ml Gomme (sugar syrup)

Soda water

15ml Pedro Ximenez

Lemon twist to garnish

Ice (cubed)

Method

Pour 50ml The Sexton Single Malt into a tall glass over cubed ice. Add 25ml lemon juice and 12.5ml Gomme (sugar syrup). Top with soda water and a Pedro Xiemenex float. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

THE SEXTON MOURNING, NOON & NIGHT

In this deliciously simple Mourning, Noon & Night cocktail, the Campari and Sweet Vermouth truly complements the honeyed malt taste and mild sweetness of The Sexton Single Malt to leave you wanting more…

Ingredients

35ml The Sexton Single Malt

25ml Sweet Vermouth

25ml Campari

Lemon twist to garnish

Ice (cubed)

Method

Pour 35ml The Sexton Single Malt, 25ml Sweet Vermouth and 25ml Campari into a mixing glass over ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a fresh rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

The Sexton is available to purchase in Supervalu, Centra, Wineflair and select independent retailers and off-licenses.