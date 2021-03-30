Lidl Northern Ireland Launches New Eggs-travagant Handmade Chocolate Easter Eggs for just £5.99

Lidl Northern Ireland has launched its range of the finest handmade artisan Easter eggs, crafted by master Irish chocolatier Áine Hand Made Chocolate using the freshest and purest natural ingredients.

Winner of 21 Great Taste Awards, the finest selection of delicious and decadent Easter eggs have been selected to go on sale in Lidl Northern Ireland’s 41 stores across the region this year, priced from just £5.99. The range includes two brand new Irish Deluxe Handmade Easter Eggs in mouth-watering Dark Chocolate with Candied Orange Peel and Mint Chocolate flavours, as well as the popular Milk Chocolate with Honeycomb and White Chocolate with Raspberries flavours.

Each egg is carefully crafted by the expert chocolatiers who have been blending deliciously smooth and creamy handmade chocolate since 1999 and crafting more than 60,000 chocolate Easter eggs for Lidl customers across the island of Ireland.

Whatever your taste, Lidl Northern Ireland has you covered for an indulgent chocolatey Easter treat. Wondering what to do about the leftover chocolate? Lidl Northern Ireland has come up with an eggs-cellent way to repurpose any leftover Easter egg chocolate and entertain your little ones with a fun sensory-play activity at the same time – 3 ingredient edible chocolate paint!

This quick and easy recipe doubles up as an egg-citing Easter activity to keep the kids entertained while stimulating their sensory processing systems as they touch, smell and taste their way to creating some eggs-traordinary art. Best of all, they can eat up their masterpieces once they’ve set so nothing goes to waste.

With crafting chocolate in mind, and to acknowledge World Autism Day which takes place on Good Friday (2nd April), Lidl Northern Ireland has developed an engaging Easter activity pack to help entertain you and your kids over the Easter holidays available to download from the website lidl-ni.co.uk/easter/kids-fun

Featuring a mix of colouring in activities, arts and crafts activities, delicious Easter recipes and even an egg-citing Easter egg hunt challenge, there’s plenty of fun to be had over the holidays with Lidl Northern Ireland.