The Lisburn Estate Agent Giving Viewers the Big Picture

2020 and recurring lockdowns have caused many issues for the property market but one Lisburn-based estate agent has come up with a solution to help make the moving process a whole lot easier.

One of the first in Northern Ireland and at no extra cost to the vendor, Bill McCann Estate Agency has introduced superior 3D virtual viewings on its website to the benefit of both buyers and sellers.

Established in Lisburn in 1997, the company prides itself on being a forward thinker in an ever-evolving sector but it was when this, normally, fast moving market ground to a halt during the first lockdown in March 2020 that the team at Bill McCann’s had the chance to come up with their most innovative idea yet.

Using Matterport software, a prestigious powerful 3D platform and a 360º camera Bill McCann Estate Agency are able to recreate your home in a digital space for anyone to view at any time, providing they have a connection to the Internet.

This unique service is integrated into the usual registration fee and offered to all vendors, irrespective of the value of their home. As viewers are able to get a feel for the property without leaving their own home, it saves on time and reduces wasted viewings for both the homeowner and prospective buyers.

Simon McCann said: “2020 was a challenging year for the property market but lockdown also gave us the opportunity to conceptualize this idea. My colleague, Ross Moffett, was the driving force behind the idea and put a lot of research in to the equipment and software needed to bring us, into what we believe, is the future of estate agency. With his forward thinking we are now able to provide this unique service at no extra cost as part of our competitive registration fee and offered to any property irrespective of value.

“While the market initially stalled with lockdown 2020, the second part of last year was one of our busiest periods as so many people used that time to redecorate and refurbish their homes with the view to selling them. With more people now working from home, especially with the new 2021 lockdown, we’ve also had an influx of clients needing to upsize to a property with office space.” Ross added:

“With COVID-19 restrictions in place we needed a way to safely and securely show people around homes and this seemed like the perfect answer. Matterport is ground-breaking in terms of the technology it offers for fully realised 3D virtual tours and we’re proud to be one of the first estate agents in Ireland offering this service at no extra cost to clients. Viewers can see instantly whether this is a property they would consider buying and with measurements being 99% accurate they can even determine how their furniture would fit without even needing to leave their own home.”

Bill McCann said:

“We’re very much living in a digital world but we pride ourselves on customer care, innovative marketing and a ‘people first’ approach. We believe offering this service as standard will allow our clients to buy and sell safely and with added confidence in an uncertain time in 2021 and beyond.”

