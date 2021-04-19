Agnew Group staff raise £40,000 for charity MindWise

Agnew Group, one of Northern Ireland’s top car retailers, has raised £40,000 for mental health charity MindWise, in its latest fundraising drive. This is all down to the amazing efforts of its employees. Speaking about the taxing task of raising funds even when access to traditional fundraising activities were restricted, Yuile Magee, Group Managing Director at Agnew Group, said: “There have been some harrowing statistics released recently on how the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns have made their mark on the mental wellness of people in Northern Ireland, and that’s on top of well-known figures that show Northern Ireland has the highest prevalence of mental health problems than any other UK nation, so it makes our donation even more poignant.”

MindWise supports recent research undertaken by Queen’s University Belfast exploring the impact of Covid-19 on the people of Northern Ireland showed that 30% of people here meet the criteria for anxiety, 33% meet the criteria for depression, while one in five meet the criteria for Covid-19 related PTSD (Source: the STARC research lab at Queen’s University, 2020).

Anne Doherty, CEO at MindWise, said: “MindWise is absolutely amazed and delighted that Agnew Group staff have continued to go the extra mile during these unprecedented times. During the pandemic many people are facing issues affecting their own and their family’s mental health and wellbeing, the management of which must be a priority for all.”

For further information about MindWise please log on to www.mindwisenv.org.