posted on April 14th, 2021

Congratulations to the Northern Ireland Women’s team who have qualified for Euro 2022!


The Northern Ireland women’s football team made history last night by qualifiying for a major tournament for the first time. Kenny Shiels’ team will be heading to England next year for Euro 2022. What an achievement! #HistoryMakers #GAWA #ANewDream 

Images supplied by: Pacemaker