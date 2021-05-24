Get involved in The BIG LUNCH and share community spirit in Northern Ireland

New research reveals some anxiety about socialising without restrictions, with 10% going as far as to say they are scared.

While being able to meet up with family and friends for the first time in months will be a relief for many, the increased social interaction will take some getting used to.

People living in Northern Ireland feel least anxious with 63% having identified as feeling excited or relieved about the end of restrictions.

Looking forward to fewer restrictions, The Big Lunch during June will offer people the opportunity to ease themselves back into socialising with a focus on neighbours and community. Everyone is invited to connect and be kind, as a neighbour or as part of a group, online, on the doorstep or on the street – it’s up to you.

Grainne McCloskey is Northern Ireland manager for The Big Lunch created by the Eden Project and said: “From a cupcake with a neighbour to a community litter pick, decorated street or social distanced lunch, everything goes.”

The Big Lunch, an idea from the Eden Project, partnered by The National Lottery and supported by Iceland Foods, attracts millions of people across the UK each year.