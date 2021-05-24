Belfast in Bloom competition now open for entries to keep city blossoming

It’s that time of year when our gardens, window boxes or hanging baskets will be blooming beautiful.

Just in time then to enter this year’s ‘Belfast in Bloom’ competition, organised by Belfast City Council, to celebrate the fine work of budding gardeners across the city.

The popular competition, which has been running for over 25 years, is now open to local residents, community groups, businesses/commercial premises and local schools.­­

There are five categories – individual, community, allotment, commercial and school awards.

Residents can enter for ‘Best Hanging Basket’, ‘Best Window Box’ and ‘Best Front Garden’. Community groups/organisations can enter for ‘Best Community Street’, ‘Best Community Group’ and ‘Best Community Garden’.

Businesses in the city can enter the commercial category for ‘Best Hotel’, ‘Best Public House’, ‘Best Restaurant’, ‘Best Commercial Street’ and ‘Best Commercial Premises’. While local schools can enter for ‘Best Kept School Garden’ in the north, south, east and west of the city.

There is also an Allotment category for ‘Best Individual Allotment’ and ‘Best Allotment Site’ in Belfast.

The competition is free to enter with the closing date for the school awards’ category on Friday 18 June and the closing date for all other categories on Friday 30 July, with judging taking place during August.

More information on the competition and entering the different categories is available on the council website at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastinbloom