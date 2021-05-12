Lidl Northern Ireland launches sizzling summer food range and nationwide Build Your Own Burger competition

Calling burger lovers and BBQ buffs alike, Lidl Northern Ireland is bringing the heat to BBQs across the region this summer with its nationwide build your own burger competition, launching on Monday 31st May. The retailer is inviting customers throughout Northern Ireland to create their ultimate burger stack using their top Lidl products, with the chance of their delicious design being showcased on dedicated poster displays in Lidl stores across their county. Not only that, but the overall competition winner will also have their crowned burger featured proudly in the most widely distributed weekly publication in the country – Lidl Northern Ireland’s weekly leaflet!

Competition entries will open for 2 weeks from Monday 31st May, with a regional winner from each county then being chosen to go through to the national competition, where the public will vote for the best four burgers of them all.

But the summer festivities don’t stop there! Lidl Northern Ireland is also beefing up your BBQ with its scrumptious and super affordable summer food range, available now in all 41 Lidl Northern Ireland stores. Featuring a bounty of succulent 100% Irish beef burgers, tasty tropical tipples and a brand new selection of reduced meat alternatives, there really is something to suit everyone’s taste and budget.

Nothing says summer more than the mouth-watering smell of burgers blazing on an open BBQ, and Lidl Northern Ireland’s premium Quality Assured 100% Irish Deluxe Dry Aged Angus Ribeye Steak Burgers (£2.29 per 2 pack) are the perfect centre piece for your BBQ banquet. For an extra burst of flavour, Lidl’s new line of Deluxe Cheese Topped Beef Burgers will have your mouth watering with a selection of Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese or Gherkin & Mustard Infused Cheese toppers to choose from.Made with 100% Irish beef, these loaded burgers are exceptional value at just £2.59 per 2 pack.

If you prefer a less meaty feast, Lidl Northern Ireland’s new reduced meat Inisvale Beef Koftas with Garlic & Herb Sauce (£2.99) are the perfect flexitarian solution for those looking to reduce their meat intake without missing out on any summer BBQ thrills. Offering a fabulously flavoursome taste, these koftas are made with a delectable blend of 60% beef and 40% non-beef ingredients. For a fully vegan feast, Lidl Northern Ireland’s delicious Plant to Plate vegan line features their original Plant Based Quarter Pounders (£1.49 per 2 pack) as well as Sweet Potato & Chilli, Beetroot & Chickpea, Curried Cauliflower plant based burger options for just £1.39 per 2 pack. Serve alongside Lidl’s new and convenient ready-to-serve Meadow Fresh Grain Salad Pots (£1.45) with a choice of delectable Mint Pomegranate or Miso dressing, Deluxe Rice & Quinoa or Wheatberry & Chickpea Nutri Salads (£1.59), Meadow Fresh Chipotle Coleslaw (£1.19) or Meadow Fresh Spicy Cous (£1.49) to add an extra wow factor to your summer feast.

Cool down with some delicious desserts, whether you fancy a fruity pavlova filled with Lidl Northern Ireland’s new ready-prepared Meadow Fresh Tropical Fruit Mix or Melon Fruit Mix (£1.99), some handy Gelatelli Vegan Ice Cream Sticks (£2.99) in Dark Chocolate or Dark Chocolate Almond flavours ready to pull straight from the freezer, or go the extra mile and impress your BBQ guests with an easy-to-make Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwich! Simply slice one of Lidl Northern Ireland’s new and fluffy chocolate-topped Salted Caramel Doughnuts (£0.50), freshly baked in-store each morning and oozing with mouth-watering salted caramel filling, in half and add a disc of Lidl’s luscious and creamy Dairy Farm Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream (£2.39) before pressing the second half of the doughnut back on top.

No BBQ is complete without a tropical tipple (or two), and Lidl Northern Ireland has a superb summer drinks line-up to satisfy your thirst. For a more sophisticated summer soirée, Lidl’s new Pinot Noir Rosé (£5.99) is made in the south of France using the versatile pinot noir grape, giving a tasty flavour with notes of red fruit and a pleasingly dry finish – perfect to serve with food. If you’re looking for some fun and fruity cocktails without any of the fuss, try Lidl’s snazzy Sunrise Canned Cocktails from just £0.89 each. Available in delicious and refreshing flavours, including Mojitoand Passion Fruit Martini, these ready-made cocktails look great in their colourful and convenient cans but taste even better. For a booze free BBQ, Lidl’s new Naturis Freshly Cold Pressed Fruit Juices (£2.29 each) are both delicious and nutritious and come in a variety of summery flavours, including Passionate About You and Rooting For You – a definite summer must-try.