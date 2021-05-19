New £2.3 million Grace Family Centre opens in North Belfast

Families in north Belfast have received a welcome boost with the opening of the new Grace Family Centre on Alliance Avenue.

The two-storey, purpose-built facility will be run by Grace Women’s Development Limited. It will provide people from the area with childcare for up to 60 children and other facilities including a counselling suite, training rooms, offices and a café.

Funding for the project was provided by Belfast City Council, the Department for Communities and The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “This project is an example of what can be achieved when government, statutory organisations and the community work together.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This new family centre will provide a safe, neutral space where people from different backgrounds and traditions can come together and connect, helping to foster positive community identities and build community capacity.”

Sally Smyth, Manager of Grace Family Centre, said: “Grace Women’s Development Limited would like to thank the community for their support throughout the development of the new family centre.”

For more information on Belfast City Council’s physical investment programme, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/investment