Stress affects 2 in every 3 people in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke offers online support for managing stress.

Leading health charity, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) has expressed increasing concern about the detrimental effects of lockdown and ongoing pandemic.

This week, during Mental Health Awareness Week, NICHS highlights the importance of reducing stress in our lives, for both mental and physical health.

The Charity has set up a series of six stress-busting videos aimed at equipping the community with useful tools to reduce their stress levels.

In addition to the videos, over the last month, the charity has delivered three Mental Health First Aid Training courses and a ‘Mood Matters in the Workplace’. Plus, in collaboration with Aware NI, NICHS has been actively rolling out Mental Health First Aid Training to staff in homeless hostels.

The stress-less videos are available for free online at www.nichs.org.uk/information/risk-factors/stress and the charity strongly urges anyone and everyone to adopt the techniques.