Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl visits St James’ Community Farm

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl joined Councillor Gareth Spratt and Councillor Tracy Kelly on a visit to St James’ Community.

The farm received funding from Belfast City Council’s Local Investment Fund, the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Communities, enabling improvements including new garden sheds, paddocks for goats and the purchase of sheep and chickens.

The farm aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the local community, reduce isolation and improve intergenerational understanding.