Cancer Lifeline centre reopens after major revamp

The recently extended and refurbished Cancer Lifeline Centre in north Belfast has been officially opened following an £890,000 investment by Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities.

Since 1999, the centre on Alliance Avenue has provided a haven for individuals and families facing a cancer diagnosis, supporting them emotionally and physically through their cancer journey and treatment regimes.

The project involved the purchase of a neighbouring property to extend the group’s existing premises and the complete refurbishment of the original property.

Belfast Lord Mayor Alderman Frank McCoubrey, said: “I am delighted to have been involved in the reopening of this outstanding facility which will provide vital support for cancer patients and their families during extremely difficult times in their lives.

“The centre is managed by cancer survivors who understand the fear and anxiety that too many families face. The staff and volunteer committee provide a fantastic service to the community, so it is only fitting that they can now do so from this beautifully finished new building. I wish them every success in the future and thank them for the work that they do.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I was inspired by the ethos of hope, strength and self-worth that is promoted by the committee, staff and volunteers at Cancer Lifeline. In recognition of the value of this project in North Belfast, my Department provided £296,000 in project costs and continues to support its work with £74,000 funding per year through the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme.

Bernadette Montgomery MBE, Chairperson of Cancer Lifeline, said: “As the Chair and founder member of Cancer Lifeline, to finally see the newly redeveloped premises has been a lifelong dream come true for me and the rest of our volunteer committee. North Belfast now has a fantastic, modern, fit for purpose, new cancer support centre.

“Belfast City Council’s clear understanding of our project needs, coupled with the professional design has ensured we have retained our unique, home from home, welcoming atmosphere. I would therefore like to offer our sincere thanks to the Council, the Department for Communities and everyone involved.

“The North Belfast community takes great pride in the centre and have worked tirelessly over the years to support its development from humble beginnings. We are delighted and privileged to welcome all our members into their new centre to meet, share, connect and gain support from each other.”

For more information on Belfast City Council’s physical investment programme, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk