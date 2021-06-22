Henderson Retail opens first supermarket to deliver brand new Fresh concept in NI

A new £3.7M EUROSPAR in Doagh developed with SPAR International and SPAR UK is the first refreshed EUROSPAR concept in Northern Ireland. This community supermarket offers a fresh food range tailored to the specific needs of its local community.

The 7,500 sq. ft. development features a new build EUROSPAR, employs 35 people and is providing the only supermarket offering in the village. It delivers a fresh food shopping experience customised for the Doagh community and is the first of the new fresh concept stores to open in Northern Ireland.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group explains; “This community supermarket has been designed and built with a data driven approach in order to provide a mission focused customer proposition tailored for local shoppers. It is the first outlet of its kind to open in Northern Ireland, following our new “Fresh” stores initiative, adapted for that community’s particular demands and needs, encouraging increased visits for a great fresh food shopping trip close to home.”

Not only will EUROSPAR Doagh provide an array of local brands from Newtownabbey’s Asher’s Bakery to Jenkin’s local butchery from Ballyclare, but will also have an enhanced offering of Henderson Wholesale’s own brands including The CHEF range of pre-prepared meals, Greengrocer’s fruit and vegetables and the popular SPAR enjoy local range of meats, poultry, baked goods and every day fresh essentials.

Store Manager, Daniel Duncan says the facilities and services EUROSPAR Doagh will bring to the community are second to none; “We are bringing a supermarket experience to the local community, which includes a 32-space car park, customer toilet facilities, ATM, an on-site WineFlair off-license and a fuel offering from Texaco. Our in-store Post Office will be managed by Eddie Lister, while the fresh food offering will be complemented by Henderson’s ‘dailyDeli’ hot food counter and Barista Bar coffee, offering a great range of premium coffee including flat whites and hot chocolates.

“We are already engaging with the local community and sponsoring the Doagh Primary School football team. We have also donated bedding plants to the school and pupils Hayley Crowe and Carter Johnston won our colouring competition and helped us officially declare the store open. Our community engagement also sees us supporting the Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary, and we’ve provided sanitising stations to the Doagh Village Community Association. We also look forward to supporting EUROSPAR’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children with initiatives throughout the year.”