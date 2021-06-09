Macs Celebrates Volunteers That Helped Young People During Covid

MACS is calling out for members of the public to become volunteers with the organisation, as well as thanking the volunteers that have helped the charity during lockdown.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, now more than ever, the work of the MACS volunteer mentor programme is crucial. With many young people who have been through the volunteer mentor programme at MACS stating that talking to someone about how they are feeling has helped the most with their mental health, MACS are looking for more volunteers to step up so that even more young people can be matched with a mentor.

Established in 1990 to provide a range of services for young people, MACS work with children and young people (aged 6 –25) who haven’t had a fair deal in life and may be experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, self-harm, mental health issues, leaving care or are generally at risk.

MACS offer a variety of volunteer opportunities for people to get involved in; from Muddy Paws, where volunteers and young people alike can get hands on with dogs every day, to the Wellbeing service, which will see volunteers matched with a young person to enjoy fun, confidence building activities together on a weekly basis.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer with MACS, please visit https://www.macsni.org/ or check out MACS on social media at @macsni