Statement from Down Royal Racecourse

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “Following relaxation of government guidelines and the subsequent announcement by Horse Racing Ireland, we are delighted that our Summer Festival, set to take place on 18th and 19th June, will see us able to open our gates to a limited number of spectators for the first time in 16 months.

“It has been an extremely challenging year for our industry, but we have been working hard behind the scenes to continue our racing fixtures behind closed doors. We’re delighted to be able to welcome back owners, members and racing fans, as part of a phased return of crowds.