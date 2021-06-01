posted on June 1st, 2021
Statement from Down Royal Racecourse
Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “Following relaxation of government guidelines and the subsequent announcement by Horse Racing Ireland, we are delighted that our Summer Festival, set to take place on 18th and 19th June, will see us able to open our gates to a limited number of spectators for the first time in 16 months.
“It has been an extremely challenging year for our industry, but we have been working hard behind the scenes to continue our racing fixtures behind closed doors. We’re delighted to be able to welcome back owners, members and racing fans, as part of a phased return of crowds.
“As always, we are committed to providing the best possible experience for all visitors to Down Royal and can assure those attending both race days that we have worked to develop and implement stringent measures to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”
Tickets must be purchased online in advance, details of when these will go on sale will be announced via Down Royal’s social channels – Facebook:@downroyalracing and Twitter: @Downroyal. Tickets can be purchased at www.downroyal.com/tickets.
For more information on Down Royal’s racing fixtures, please contact claire@downroyal.com.