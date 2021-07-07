A princess, a fairy and woodland folk transport families on a glorious adventure in the enchantment of the 5-Star Lough Erne Resort

A new magical outdoor attraction at Lough Erne Resort is sure to entice and delight the whole family as they set off on a quest to free a princess with the help of a mischievous fairy and the wise woodland animals.

The Enchanted Trail adventure, which opened to the public on Monday 5th July begins at Princess Erin’s Welcome Centre, where young explorers receive their beautifully illustrated trail guide and puzzle book. The trail leads to clues and puzzles at various locations in woodlands with spectacular elevated views over both Lough Erne and Castle Hume Lough. Key attractions include for example the School of Magic and the Travel Camp to test the explorers’ wits against the Dummy Trees and the Tooth Factory!

Along the way, trailblazers will meet up with countryside characters such as Blaze the Fox, Otis the Badger and Dash the Hare. Of course, Twinkle the Fairy turns up with her glittering fairy dust to help too, but beware, she’s a cheeky little fairy who just might play a trick or two! A 1.5-mile journey in wonder and escapism, the Enchanted Trail is perfectly designed to keep even little feet running all the way.

Secluded on its own peninsula, the award-winning Lough Erne Resort, operated by TRU Hotels & Resorts, offers all the luxury of a 5-star resort hotel on a site extending to 600 acres, including its iconic championship golf courses and expanses of wilderness, green glades, and woodlands. In a humorous nod to the golfing greats, the Enchanted Trail takes adventurers to ‘Birdie’, a steel cut-out of a golfer with butterfly wings.

Joanne Walsh, General Manager at Lough Erne Resort, said the themed trail is one element of a wide range of new features, building on guest feedback to outdoor activities introduced in the summer of 2021.

“Lough Erne Resort enjoys a unique location in one of Ireland’s and the UK’s most scenic areas. We are lucky to have expansive outdoor space combining untouched wilderness, woodlands, and landscaped spaces, all offering special character and opportunities.

“We believe we have enriching experiences for people of all ages – including families – who want to swap their traditional summer continental holiday for a prolonged staycation in the stunning Fermanagh Lakelands. The Enchanted Trail is one of many experiences, available to guests and day visitors, and we believe it will be a huge success for families (especially for children aged 3-10) as well as the young at heart. Admission prices are just £16 per family, so we want to make it as accessible as possible for everyone.”

The themed woodland trail is part of a wide package of outdoor activities on offer at the resort. Other outdoor activities include lakeside yoga, stand up paddleboards, water bike, walking tours, archery and more.

Lough Erne Resort also offers a range of dining experiences including the well-renowned 3-Rosette Catalina Restaurant for the ultimate family treat, Loughside Grill for a family feast, The Blaney Bar for seasonal fayre or Castle Hume for relaxed family dining.