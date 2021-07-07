Action for Children announced as Lord Mayor’s Charity of Year

The Lord Mayor welcomed Action for Children Northern Ireland to Belfast City Hall this week, as she announced her support of their work in Belfast and beyond, as one of the Lord Mayor’s charities of the year.

Raising awareness of children’s issues including poverty and mental health throughout her time as a Belfast City councillor, the new Mayor has expressed her desire to continue this work in partnership with Action for Children, to help ensure the voices of children and young people are heard loud and clear.

Councillor Nicholl has vocalised her plans to make Belfast a more inclusive, forward thinking and kind city and is set to work with the children’s charity in pursuit of this goal by campaigning alongside them on policy matters and engaging with local children and young people.

Action for Children is a UK children’s charity created to help vulnerable children and young people, and their families. By delivering services in communities across Northern Ireland, they aim to ensure children have a safe and happy childhood, having reached over 15,500 children, young people and families last year alone. In Northern Ireland, Action for Children offers support for Young Carers, Early Intervention support, Sure Starts and Family Support Hubs. They have a growing fostering service and support young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and those who need support with their mental health and emotional wellbeing.