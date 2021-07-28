Galgorm Collection goes for gold in new strategic partnership with NOW Group

Northern Ireland’s leading hospitality group, Galgorm Collection, yesterday confirmed a new three-year strategic partnership with the NOW Group which will see the first ever Gold Jam Card membership on the island of Ireland awarded to a hospitality partner.

Established in 2000, the NOW Group is a social enterprise focused on supporting people with learning difficulties and autism into jobs with a future.

Through the programme, Galgorm Collection will place its full team through rigorous training to become JAM Card friendly. It is hoped that the new initiative will help to support guests and visitors with learning difficulties, autism, or communication barriers to experience its full five-star service.

Galgorm Collection has also committed to creating at least five new jobs for people living with autism and enrolled with NOW Group’s employment service.

Tiarnán O’Neill, Group Finance Director at Galgorm Collection, said:

“We’re delighted to be the first hospitality partner on the island of Ireland set to achieve Gold Jam Card Membership status and affirm our commitment to supporting our communities.

We hope that this programme will encourage other organisations across all industries to see the benefits of joining us in committing to support those with visible and hidden disabilities through our JAM Card initiative.”

In addition to the new jobs created, Galgorm Collection will further support the NOW Group’s social enterprise Loaf Pottery. Located in Crawfordsburn, the café and ceramics shop sits directly opposite Galgorm Collection’s newest venture, The Old Inn, which was acquired by the group earlier this year.

For more information on the Gold JAM Card Membership or JAM Card Initiative, please visit jamcard.org or nowgroup.org.

For more information on Galgorm Collection’s commitment to communities, please visit galgorm.com/about-us.