Lord Mayor’s charity helped pave way to role as first citizen

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Kate Nicholl has credited Youth Lyric, a Belfast based performing arts group, with paving the way for her becoming the first citizen of Belfast.

Today (Thurs 22 July) she welcomed their artistic director, Aidan Browne, volunteers and young people to the grounds of City Hall to make the announcement

“Youth Lyric holds a special place in my heart. It seems like only yesterday I was involved in the amazing plays and productions showcased each year. Being involved with such a diverse and fun group was a highlight of my youth,” said Councillor Nicholl.

For over 30 years, Youth Lyric have been providing young people of all ages and backgrounds, with opportunities to get involved in drama, mime and dance.

Councillor Nicholl added: “Despite the pandemic, Youth Lyric have continued to support young people by providing workshops and classes online, ensuring no one was left feeling isolated. I’m looking forward to offering them my help and support throughout the remainder of my year in office, while taking a trip down memory lane.”

Youth Lyric artistic director Aidan Browne said: “We are absolutely delighted that our former student Councillor Kate Nicholl has chosen to support our work in this way. The Lord Mayor is a wonderful ambassador for the city and an inspirational role model for our students.”