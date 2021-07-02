Lyric Gets Ready To Return To Live Theatre

The Lyric Theatre is getting ready to re-open to live audiences from the end of July 2021 with the announcement of two productions on the Lyric’s main stage. Having had to close the doors to live audiences for sixteen months, the team are delighted to announce details of two Lyric productions: a version of the classic Dracula by Scottish writer Liz Lochhead with actors from the Lyric’s Drama Studio, 27th July – 1st Aug 2021, and a brand new play by Tara Lynne O’Neill, Rough Girls 4th – 25th Sept 2021, telling the story of the first all-female football team set in Belfast at the end of the First World War.

The Lyric, like all other cultural venues in the region, will comply with both the latest Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of all audiences and staff members. It will re-open to the public on 19th July for patrons to enjoy the Café Bar, with the first live theatre performance scheduled to begin on Tuesday 27th July to a socially distanced audience, one-third of the main stage’s normal capacity.