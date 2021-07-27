MAKE A CONNECTION WITH EASTSIDE ARTS FESTIVAL THIS SUMMER

Everyone is invited to connect with EastSide Arts Festival, 5th-15th August, this summer. Featuring 100+ artists across more than 80 events taking place both in-person and online, enjoy the festival from the comfort of home, outdoors in person, or at a range of east Belfast locations as part of a socially distanced audience.

Supported by Principal Funder, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, funders Belfast City Council and Belfast Harbour, sponsors Translink, Connswater Shopping Centre and Retail Park, Hewitt & Gilpin and Future Screens NI, the festival is packed full of unique, exciting, events that will allow festival goers to connect with friends and family, performers and facilitators in a safe and accessible way.

The EastSide Arts Festival is brought to you by the team at EastSide Arts, an initiative by EastSide Partnership which is celebrating 25 years of delivering regeneration projects across east Belfast this year.