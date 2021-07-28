Marissa joins the TinyLife Team!

TinyLife, the premature baby charity scores as Marissa Callaghan, Northern Ireland Women’s Football Team Captain & Player Coach for Cliftonville Football Club becomes Ambassador to help raise awareness of premature birth & vital funds for the charity.

The charity funds research and provides a wide range of support services for families of premature and sick babies, including a breast pump loan service, hospital-based support, home based volunteer support, baby massage, tiny gym, parents support group and baby sensory room service.

Marissa says, “I’m privileged to become an Ambassador for TinyLife. As a mum I can appreciate how lucky my partner and I have been to have a full-term baby, but I have family and friends who have faced the challenges of premature birth. The many months in neo natal care is a traumatic and frightening time, every minute is precious for these families.”

Marrisa is launching ‘Operation Lipstick’ a ladies only outdoor challenge event due to take place on Sunday 12 September 2021 in the stunning setting of Castlewellan Forest Park. Teams of 4 or 6 will take on a day of challenges including orienteering, archery, wall climbing, raft building and raft racing. The day will end with a prize giving and refreshments.

Registration is now open – the entry fee is £15 with a minimum of £100 sponsorship to be raised per team member – visit www.tinylife.org.uk/event.