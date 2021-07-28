posted on July 28th, 2021

Marissa joins the TinyLife Team!


L-R – All kitted out! – TinyLife Head of Fundaraising & Communications Valerie Cromie with Northern Ireland Women’s Football Team Captain Marissa Callaghan at the Operation Lipstick launch.

TinyLife, the premature baby charity scores as Marissa Callaghan, Northern Ireland Women’s Football Team Captain & Player Coach for Cliftonville Football Club becomes Ambassador to help raise awareness of premature birth & vital funds for the charity.

The charity funds research and provides a wide range of support services for families of premature and sick babies, including a breast pump loan service, hospital-based support, home based volunteer support, baby massage, tiny gym, parents support group and baby sensory room service.

Marissa says, “I’m privileged to become an Ambassador for TinyLife. As a mum I can appreciate how lucky my partner and I have been to have a full-term baby, but I have family and friends who have faced the challenges of premature birth.  The many months in neo natal care is a traumatic and frightening time, every minute is precious for these families.”

Marrisa is launching ‘Operation Lipstick’ a ladies only outdoor challenge event due to take place on Sunday 12 September 2021 in the stunning setting of Castlewellan Forest Park.  Teams of 4 or 6 will take on a day of challenges including orienteering, archery, wall climbing, raft building and raft racing.  The day will end with a prize giving and refreshments.

Registration is now open  – the entry fee is £15 with a minimum of £100 sponsorship to be raised per team member –  visit www.tinylife.org.uk/event.

 